Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

PBAM stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

