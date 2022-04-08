PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

PJT stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

