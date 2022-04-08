Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LBC opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $665.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.79. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Luther Burbank by 23.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luther Burbank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.