Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,652.34

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,652.34 ($34.78) and traded as low as GBX 2,644 ($34.68). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,718 ($35.65), with a volume of 151,640 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KWS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 3,150 ($41.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.25) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 84.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,351.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,652.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.66) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,655.74).

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

