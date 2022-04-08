Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.43. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 167,290 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.