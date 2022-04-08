Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.43. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 167,290 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
