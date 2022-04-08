QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.64

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.64 and traded as low as $35.30. QNB shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 2,565 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $127.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.35. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

