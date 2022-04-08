Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.05. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,201,260 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

