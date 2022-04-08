IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.95

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.95 and traded as low as $23.50. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 363 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IROQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

