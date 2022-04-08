Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.26

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.26 and traded as low as $24.06. Ames National shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 10,233 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

