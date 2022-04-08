CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.98

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.98 and traded as low as $48.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 435 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th.
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
