CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.98

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.98 and traded as low as $48.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.