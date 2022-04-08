Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870.70 Million

Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $870.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $884.90 million and the lowest is $856.50 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $600.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

