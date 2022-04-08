LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $172.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.30.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $167.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.73.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

