Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $96.29 on Monday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

