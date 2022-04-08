Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.58.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $137.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.