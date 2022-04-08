Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

