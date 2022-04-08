UBS Group Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $185.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.21.

Shares of SPOT opened at $141.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.62. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

