Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,104,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

