Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.20

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.87.

SAN opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after buying an additional 5,545,821 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 576,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 942,240 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

