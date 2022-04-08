Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.