OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.08.

OceanaGold stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

