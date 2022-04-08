Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Honda’s sharp focus on providing attractive products with expanding lineup of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to boost prospects. Collaboration with General Motors to develop two large-sized EV models will spur the Japanese auto giant’s e-mobility game. As part of the global restructuring move, Honda has been taking steps to control costs and optimize production capacity. However, chip famine, soaring commodity and freight costs, a tough labor environment and logistical challenges will result in manufacturing inefficiencies, thereby weighing on near-term gross margins. Moreover, the company trimmed its revenue forecasts in view of the sales status in India and the impact from semiconductor supply shortage. High R&D expenses and capex requirement will limit cash flows. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honda Motor (HMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.