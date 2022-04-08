Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Raised to GBX 1,680 at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 1,670 ($21.90) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,693.40 ($22.21).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,227 ($16.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,265.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

