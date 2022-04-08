Berenberg Bank Boosts Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £444.69 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

