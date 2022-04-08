Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.35

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.35 and traded as low as C$68.13. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$68.56, with a volume of 1,059,666 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. National Bankshares lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$69.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.35.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.3000005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

