SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.27.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. SunPower has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SunPower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in SunPower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

