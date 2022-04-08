South32 (LON:S32) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on S32. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON:S32 opened at GBX 286.19 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The company has a market cap of £13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.59 ($3.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.73%. South32’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

