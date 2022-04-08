Deliveroo’s (ROO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the stock.
ROO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.71 ($3.66).
Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 114.55 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20).
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
