Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 6,100” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($80.00) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,151 ($80.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,731.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,161.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.