Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

4/6/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. "

4/5/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 330 to SEK 320.

3/25/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/22/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 290 to SEK 285. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from SEK 314 to SEK 305. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ASAZY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

