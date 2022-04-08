Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as low as $6.81. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 26,470 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARV. TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

