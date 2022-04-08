Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

