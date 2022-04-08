Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.
In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 over the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.