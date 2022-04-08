Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as high as $18.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 669,430 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

