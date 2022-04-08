DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.80

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $12.43. DZS shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 36,601 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $351.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.25 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

