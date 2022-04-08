PEDEVCO (PED) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PEDEVCO to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEDEVCO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million -$1.30 million -123.00 PEDEVCO Competitors $8.94 billion $499.56 million 3.63

PEDEVCO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. PEDEVCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PEDEVCO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO Competitors 2209 10901 15657 599 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 8.49%. Given PEDEVCO’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PEDEVCO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -8.19% -1.49% -1.41% PEDEVCO Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

Summary

PEDEVCO peers beat PEDEVCO on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

