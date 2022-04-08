Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) versus Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Critical Review

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allegro MicroSystems and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.63%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Canadian Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 9.91 $17.95 million $0.53 47.94 Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.39 $95.25 million $1.45 23.79

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 15.24% 18.83% 15.06% Canadian Solar 1.80% 3.63% 1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Canadian Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

