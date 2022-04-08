Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $297.06

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.06 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 239.42 ($3.14). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.21), with a volume of 135,402 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 297.06.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

