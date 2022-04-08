Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $514.28

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.28 ($6.74) and traded as low as GBX 442 ($5.80). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($6.00), with a volume of 114,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 495.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 514.28. The stock has a market cap of £255.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other Somero Enterprises news, insider Howard Hohmann sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £86,275 ($113,147.54).

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

