$667.54 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $667.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.21 million and the highest is $841.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $443.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.76 and a beta of 5.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

