Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Brokerages predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will announce sales of $224.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.50 million. SunOpta posted sales of $207.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $898.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 361,866 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in SunOpta by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.47 million, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.