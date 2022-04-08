Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of BZUN opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

