Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

