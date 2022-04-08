Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 625,770 shares of company stock worth $10,784,729.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

