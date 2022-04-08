Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$128.00 Price Target for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price objective on BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.08.

TSE DOO opened at C$104.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.13. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 11.9900006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

