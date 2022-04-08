UBS Group Trims SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Target Price to CHF 150

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Monday. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $114.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

SFS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.