UBS Group Trims SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Target Price to CHF 150

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Monday. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $114.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80.
SFS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFS Group (SFSLF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.