Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.30) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 690 ($9.05) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.70.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

