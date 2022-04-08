Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFFGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.30) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 690 ($9.05) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.70.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.