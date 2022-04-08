Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Hold

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €58.00 ($63.74) to €70.50 ($77.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.99.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

