Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Cut to 95.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from 100.00 to 95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNKEY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

