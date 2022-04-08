Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Cut to €64.20

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup to €64.20 ($70.55) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Icade in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. Icade has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

