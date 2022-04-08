St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $1,767.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STJPF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,736.75.

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $18.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

