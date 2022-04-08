The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.66) to GBX 5,300 ($69.51) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.30) to GBX 4,550 ($59.67) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,288.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

